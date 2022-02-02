Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

