Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Merchants worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.