BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,435 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 7.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

