Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

BWB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

