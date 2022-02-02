Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 594,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.16. 4,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

