Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.