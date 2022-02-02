Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EAT traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 90,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 135.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

