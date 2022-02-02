BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,161,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE O opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.