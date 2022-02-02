BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 357,782 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

