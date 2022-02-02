BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 26,495 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Yamana Gold worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,734,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 230,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,251,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 903,159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 324,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

AUY stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

