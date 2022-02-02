BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,384 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

