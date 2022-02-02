BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,326,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

