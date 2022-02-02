BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,496.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,550.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,516.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

