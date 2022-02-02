Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

BE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.66.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.