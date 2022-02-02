Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 23,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,305. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $690.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

