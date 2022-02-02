Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. AMC Networks reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 495,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,155. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.