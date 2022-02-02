Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $18.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,617 shares of company stock worth $36,655,988. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,505. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

