Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 406,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,044. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 120,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 421,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.