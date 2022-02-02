Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth $3,767,000.

DRQ traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 328,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,748. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

