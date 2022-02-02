Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.55. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $169,768,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

