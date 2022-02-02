Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.