Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.