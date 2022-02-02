Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,505 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Porch Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $10.57 on Friday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.