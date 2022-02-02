Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.12. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 88,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

