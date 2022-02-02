Brokerages Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 2,241,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,416. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

