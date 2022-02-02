Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce sales of $389.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.11 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 216,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 938.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 950.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,150 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

