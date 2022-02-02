Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United States Cellular by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

