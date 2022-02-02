Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.06 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 447.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE VVI opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $769.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

