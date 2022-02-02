Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $40.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

