Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $40.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
