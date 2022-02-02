Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Target Price at $14.74

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$17.93 during midday trading on Friday. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 67,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.