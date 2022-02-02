Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $239.47

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $185.64 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.