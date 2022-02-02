Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

CMS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,131. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

