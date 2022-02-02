Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $70.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

