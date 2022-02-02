Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $29.75

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 473,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 115.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

