Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$5.50

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.29.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.