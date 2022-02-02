Brokerages Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $3.33

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NAT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

