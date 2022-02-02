Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $31.85 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

