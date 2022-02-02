Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,679. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $424.16 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

