Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

AJG stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.