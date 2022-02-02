Brokers Issue Forecasts for KDDI Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for KDDI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.02.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

