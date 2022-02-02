Brokers Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 63.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.