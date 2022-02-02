Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

