Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

