Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

