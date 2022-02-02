Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -43.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

