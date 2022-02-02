Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Down 2.8%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 3,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,355 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

