Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

