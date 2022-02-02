Business First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BFST opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $560.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

