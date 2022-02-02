BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. BYD has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

