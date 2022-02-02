C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,270 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of MARA opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

