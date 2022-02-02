C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $179,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $114.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.